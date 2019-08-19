Man caught on camera masturbating in Thonotosassa construction site, deputies trying to identify

THONOTOSASSA, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who has been caught on camera several times masturbating at a construction site in Hillsborough County.

The sheriff’s office released a surveillance image Monday of an unknown man accused of trespassing on a posted construction site and performing sexual acts on himself. He is a white man with short dark hair who deputies believe is between 29 to 35 years old.

Detectives say the man has gone into a Thonotosassa construction site at least three times in the past six weeks, removed his clothes and masturbated.

He has gotten away all three times without being seen. Deputies say no vehicle has been connected to the man.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (813) 247-8200.

