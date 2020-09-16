Man carjacks HART van, demands to be driven to Wimauma, deputies say

WIMAUMA, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies arrested a man Wednesday morning after he allegedly carjacked a HART van and demanded the driver take him from Ruskin to Wimauma.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call around 6:45 a.m. from a HART driver who said there was a man demanding to be driven to Wimauma.

In fear for their life, the driver attempted to return to his seat and leave the area. Deputies said the suspect, 36-year-old Roberto Allen, beat him to the driver seat and began threatening him to take him to Wimauma.

Deputies responded to the area where the 911 call came from, on East College Avenue in Ruskin, but the van was not there. They later learned the driver had cooperated with the suspect and took him to Wimauma.

Allen was later located at a BP gas station nearby and arrested.

“Thankfully, the driver was unharmed during the course of this incident,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “The driver was clearly in fear of their life, leaving the scene of the original 911 call. I commend our deputies who were able to ultimately track down the van after the driver drove away from the shopping center. This suspect will be charged to the fullest extent for the fear he instilled into the driver whose duty is to serve the public.”

Allen is charged with carjacking, false imprisonment, and trespassing.

