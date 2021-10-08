Armed person barricades self inside Tampa home after pulling gun during dispute, police say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police said a person got into an altercation with someone before barricading themselves inside a home in Tampa Friday morning.

Police said they were called to a home in the 8200 block of 11th Street after the individual got into a fight with another resident and pulled out a gun.

The other person was able to leave the home, but authorities are still working to get the armed person to come out.

“It is very early in the investigation,” said Tampa police spokeswoman Jamel Lanee’.