TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has begun an investigation into the death of a man who attacked multiple deputies before dying.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said at 10:15 p.m., deputies were attacked by a man that they encountered on Orient Road.

Deputies detained the man, but he began showing health problems shortly afterward, according to the sheriff’s office.

While the first responders tried to perform life-saving measures, the man died after being taken to Tampa General Hospital, deputies said.

The man’s cause of death is not yet known. Both law enforcement agencies are awaiting his autopsy.