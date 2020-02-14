Man arrested in Tampa Chipotle voyeurism case works at youth skating facility

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies arrested a man Wednesday who was caught on video allegedly using his cell phone to take a picture or video underneath the clothing of a teenager in January.

Security camera video from a Chipotle restaurant appears to show 48-year-old Michael Benson bend over and place his cell phone under the skirt of a woman in front of him in line.

The sheriff’s office released the video and tipsters soon identified Benson as the man in the video.

Deputies arrested him at Xtra Ice, where he lists himself as manager. However, no one at Xtra Ice could confirm Benson’s employment there.

Parents at the ice rink were aware of the arrest on Thursday, but say the rink is only rented for a hockey program and they don’t know Benson.

According to Hillsborough County arrest records, Benson has been released from jail on a $2,000 bond.

He is being charged with one count of voyeurism, which is a third-degree felony.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

evan background check bill 530

Thumbnail for the video titled "evan background check bill 530"

EXCLUSIVE: Former Moffitt director speaks out after suing cancer center following China allegations

Thumbnail for the video titled "EXCLUSIVE: Former Moffitt director speaks out after suing cancer center following China allegations"

Man arrested in Tampa Chipotle voyeurism case works at youth skating facility

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man arrested in Tampa Chipotle voyeurism case works at youth skating facility"

Cases of coronavirus top 200 as Florida couple awaits end of quarantine on cruise ship

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cases of coronavirus top 200 as Florida couple awaits end of quarantine on cruise ship"

MacDill plane carrying middle school students forced to make emergency landing during refueling trip

Thumbnail for the video titled "MacDill plane carrying middle school students forced to make emergency landing during refueling trip"

Couples who met at Town 'N' Country Senior Center celebrate Valentine's Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Couples who met at Town 'N' Country Senior Center celebrate Valentine's Day"

Trooper Remembered

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trooper Remembered"

Full memorial service for fallen FHP Trooper Joseph Bullock

Thumbnail for the video titled "Full memorial service for fallen FHP Trooper Joseph Bullock"

HCSO 911 Call - Barrington Middle School Incident

Thumbnail for the video titled "HCSO 911 Call - Barrington Middle School Incident"

the Tampa Bay Rays stress the importance of staying healthy this season

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Tampa Bay Rays stress the importance of staying healthy this season"

Subject of Better Call Behnken investigation arrested

Thumbnail for the video titled "Subject of Better Call Behnken investigation arrested"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss