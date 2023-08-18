TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies said they have connected a man to two separate murders, both two years apart.

Monday, deputies arrested Phillip Stapleton, 32, on a charge of principal to murder in the first degree and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in connection to the murder of Ashley Voss on July 20, 2023.

Authorities said Voss was shot by 32-year-old Aurelio Diaz, although Stapleton’s connection to Voss’ death was not specified.

After his arrest, the sheriff’s office said Stapleton was connected to a murder involving a dead man found at the intersection of County Road 579 and Joe Ebert Road on June 12, 2021.

“Our dedicated detectives have displayed tireless determination in both of these investigations,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “This shameless killer thought he could get away with murder on multiple occasions. His cold-blooded crimes end now. While nothing can fully heal the damage he has caused, I pray these victims’ loved ones find comfort in knowing Stapleton will now have to answer for his actions.”

Stapleton was charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence along with his initial charges.