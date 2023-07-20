TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man is facing charges after stabbing and lighting someone on fire Wednesday evening, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to a residential neighborhood in Riverview where they found a man suffering from upper body trauma and severe burns. The victim was rushed to Tampa General Hospital in critical condition.

Before they arrived, however, the suspect, identified as 53-year-old Donnies Adams, fled the scene, stating he was going to commit suicide.

Adams was located in Manatee County about 30 minutes later. Adams then turned onto the Skyway Bridge, got out of his car at the south end, and entered the water.

Authorities spoke with Adams, encouraging him to come out of the water. Eventually, deputies entered the water and carried him out.

The sheriff’s office said Adams suffered severe burns that appear to be self-inflicted. He was transferred to a nearby hospital.

“The efforts of our deputies to engage with the suspect saved his life despite the severity of his injuries,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “Our commitment to preserving life, even in the face of such a horrific crime, demonstrates the values we uphold at the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. We will work tirelessly alongside the State Attorney’s Office to ensure that justice is served and our community remains safe from such senseless acts of violence.”

Adams remains in custody at the hospital. An arrest warrant was issued for him for attempted first-degree murder and arson.

The investigation remains ongoing.

If you or a loved one are experiencing thoughts of suicide, the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay can be reached by dialing 211. The National Suicide Prevention Hotline can be reached at 800-273-8255.