TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies arrested a man who they said was involved in a “massive” theft that stole approximately $1.6 million in liquor from a local warehouse.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said between July 7 and July 10, a group of thieves stole crates of liquor from a distribution center in Gibsonton, using at least two semi-trucks to transport the goods.

According to investigators, the stolen liquor was moved to South Florida, but detectives managed to track the shipment to a storage facility in Hialeah. During their investigation, deputies seized “a Kenworth semi-cab, two Wabash trailers, and a Kia Stinger” that authorities said were used in the crime.

After finding the stolen liquor, detectives managed to recover the shipment, valued at over $1.5 million, and give it back to the owner, the sheriff’s office said.

Photos released by Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

“I commend our dedicated detectives for their tireless efforts in swiftly apprehending the individual responsible for this audacious million-dollar liquor theft,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “The recovery of over $1.5 million worth of stolen liquor is a testament to their unwavering commitment to justice. As the investigation unfolds, we anticipate further arrests, ensuring that all involved parties are brought to justice.”

Deputies said they arrested Miguel Angel Artles Rivas, 33, as a suspect in this case. He now faces charges of grand theft of $100,000 or more and burglary over $1,000 in damages.

However, they still have a warrant out for another suspect, 54-year-old Ruth Melly Cardero.

A flyer released by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

If you know where she is or have any information related to the theft, call HCSO at 813-247-8200.