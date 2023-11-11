Note: The video in this story is from a previous report

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested a man in a deadly shooting near an Advance Auto Parts store in Brandon.

Deputies said they responded to the shooting at the intersection of Highview Road and East Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard at 4:25 p.m. Friday.

Upon arrival, deputies found suspect Gregory Hornsby, 24, and a deceased man at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives said Hornsby got into a fight with the victim that escalated into a shooting, leading to the other man’s death.

Sheriff Chad Chronister condemned the shooting as “a senseless act of violence.”

“Murder is a heinous crime that should never be tolerated, and we must collectively condemn these actions,” Chronister said. “In the face of this darkness, I commend the dedication and efforts of our deputies who pursued justice in this investigation.”

Hornsby was arrested on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony with a weapon.