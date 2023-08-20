PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities have arrested a man who they say killed someone in a deadly shooting Saturday.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said at about 5:46 p.m., deputies got a call about a shooting at a birthday party on Branch Forbes Road.

According to a release, a man in his 40s was fatally shot in the chest, and another was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. About 10 people attended the party at the time of the shooting.

Authorities in Manatee County found the suspect, 48-year-old Faustino Antunez, after he was involved in a DUI crash. At the time of his arrest, he provided a false name to Manatee County deputies, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

“The quick work of our detectives will ensure this man has to answer for his violence,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “The collaboration between teamHCSO and MCSO exemplifies the power of shared purpose, combined expertise, and a common goal: to make our community safe.”

Deputies said Antunez was charged with second-0degree murder, attempted murder in the first degree, and three counts of aggravated assault with the intention to commit a felony with a weapon.