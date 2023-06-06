TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was arrested in connection with a deadly Tampa shooting on Tuesday evening.

On Friday, investigators said a person died after they were shot multiple times on the 12100 block of Nebraska Avenue just after 7 p.m.

The victim was taken to a hospital and later died.

The sheriff’s office said 25-year-old Joel Elkanah Jr. turned himself in without incident on Tuesday. He has been charged with first-degree murder.

“Our team has worked tirelessly to bring justice to the victim and the victim’s loved ones,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “This arrest serves as a testament to the commitment and expertise of our detectives, who spared no effort in pursuing leads and gathering evidence.”

The shooting remains under investigation.