Man arrested in connection to death of missing Town ‘n’ Country apartment complex security guard

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says deputies have made an arrest in connection to the death of a missing woman.

Deputies say 55-year-old Fred Williams is facing a charge of tampering with physical evidence and has been booked into Orient Road Jail.

The sheriff’s office did not share any other updates aside from the fact that the death is still being investigated.

On June 9, the body of a missing woman, who worked as a security guard at the Beach Walk apartment complex in Town ‘n’ Country, was found burning in a wooded area near the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

Deputies say the woman was connected to a missing person case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 813-247-8200.