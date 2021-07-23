Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting at Town ‘N’ Country intersection

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County deputies have made an arrest in connection to a deadly shooting that took place at a busy Town ‘N’ Country intersection.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Curtis James is being charged with manslaughter with a weapon.

The shooting initially took place on the evening of June 10 at the intersection of Waters Avenue and Anderson Road.

When deputies arrived at the scene, the sheriff’s office said they found a man’s body next to his vehicle in the westbound lanes of Waters Avenue.

Deputies say the shooter, now identified as James, remained at the scene and had cooperated with detectives.

According to the sheriff’s office arrest records, James has previously been arrested for child abuse charges in 2016.

