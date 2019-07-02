Man arrested for threatening to blow up Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Hillsborough County man is behind bars after deputies say he made threats against the sheriff’s office.

Detectives say 32-year-old Joshua Cramer called the Tampa Police Department on Sunday, June 23 to say he was upset with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. During the call, Cramer said that he was out of town and was planning to blow up the sheriff’s office annex in Ybor City when he returned, deputies say.

A warrant was issued for Cramer after the call. Tampa police arrested him at his home on Tuesday.

Cramer is charged with threatening to discharge a destructive device.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office says the investigation is active and no additional details can be released at this time.