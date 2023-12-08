HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 56-year-old man was arrested for shining a laser at a Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office helicopter on Wednesday.

William Long Lee shined a bright green laser several times at around 4:24 a.m. while deputies were doing surveillance in Brandon.

Lee was arrested on a felony charge of misuse of a laser lighting device.

Deputies said this was the second arrest in the last two weeks for people shining lasers at them. The sheriff’s office advises residents to never shine a laser into the sky or at an aircraft, as the consequences can be deadly.

“Shining a laser at a pilot or aircraft is extremely dangerous and illegal,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “Pointing a laser can distract or temporarily blind the pilot. The light can often spread so much that a pilot cannot avoid it. This irresponsible behavior posed an imminent threat to the safety of our pilot and tactical flight deputy.”

In 2022, there were 9,457 reported laser strikes to the FAA.