Man arrested for exposing himself at least 7 times throughout Hillsborough County, deputies say

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was arrested for exposing himself at least seven different times throughout Hillsborough County, at least one of the times involving a child.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Rasheem Kineard, 27, exposed himself in front of a child at the First Lady Beauty Supply on 78th Street South. Following further investigation, the sheriff’s office linked Kineard to at least six other “exposure of sexual organs” cases.

Kineard was arrested May 14 and charged with one count of “lewd or lascivious exhibition.”

“This suspect’s acts are absolutely disgusting,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “No child, or anyone for that matter, should have to encounter this type of behavior. I thank the Plant City Police Department for their help in getting him arrested.”

