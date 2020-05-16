Breaking News
Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

Man arrested for exposing himself at least 7 times throughout Hillsborough County, deputies say

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HCSO

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was arrested for exposing himself at least seven different times throughout Hillsborough County, at least one of the times involving a child.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Rasheem Kineard, 27, exposed himself in front of a child at the First Lady Beauty Supply on 78th Street South. Following further investigation, the sheriff’s office linked Kineard to at least six other “exposure of sexual organs” cases.

Kineard was arrested May 14 and charged with one count of “lewd or lascivious exhibition.”

“This suspect’s acts are absolutely disgusting,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “No child, or anyone for that matter, should have to encounter this type of behavior. I thank the Plant City Police Department for their help in getting him arrested.”

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss