Man arrested for DUI manslaughter after fatal crash in Hillsborough Co.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Plant City man has been charged with DUI manslaughter after causing a fatal crash.

According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, 75-year-old Robert Septor and 30-year-old Roman Matos were driving northbound in the outside lane of Nebraska Avenue approaching Bearrs Avenue around 3:15 a.m. Saturday.

Troopers say Matos overtook and collided with the back of Septor’s 2010 Nissan Altima at a high rate of speed.

Matos’ 2008 Lexus IS250 rotated to a final rest within the lanes of Nebraska Avenue and Septor left the roadway, colliding with a traffic signal support post on the shoulder of the road, the FHP crash report read.

Troopers say Matos suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash and Matos suffered minor injuries. Matos was taken to Tampa General Hospital for medical care and after being released, he was arrested and taken to the Orient Road Jail.

According to troopers, Matos had a BAC level of 0.206.

