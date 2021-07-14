Man arrested by US Marshalls, charged with first-degree murder in Tampa shooting

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(File/Getty)

TAMPA (WFLA) – The United States Marshall’s Task Force arrested a man on Wednesday accused of killing another man earlier this month.

According to Tampa police, 28-year-old Marquis Walter shot a person who has not been identified multiple times as he walked to his car near the intersection of 17th Street and 3rd Avenue in Ybor City.

The other man died from injuries at a local hospital.

Several surveillance cameras in the area were reviewed and aided in the identification of Walter as the
person who shot the man.

He was booked into Orient Road Jail and charged with premeditated first-degree murder.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss