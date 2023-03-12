RUSKIN, Fla. (WFLA) – A 56-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that killed a man in Ruskin late Friday night.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, three friends were staying at a residence in Ruskin for a fishing trip.

On Friday evening, the three went to a local bar and later returned home. When they returned home, John Skeen, 56, and the victim got into a verbal altercation. During the argument, deputies said Skeen shot his firearm and struck the victim.

Deputies were dispatched to the home on Manatee Drive around 10 p.m., where they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. At this time, the victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Now, just two days later, Skeen was arrested for second-degree murder with a firearm in Polk County.

“What should have been a fun fishing trip filled with great memories, turned into a tragic weekend,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement Sunday. “Violence is never the solution to a disagreement. Our hearts are with this victim’s family and we hope this arrest will bring some sense of closure to the loved ones.”