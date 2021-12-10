Man arrested after woman found murdered in Dover, deputies say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man has been arrested for the death of a woman whose body was found in Dover on Wednesday evening, according to deputies.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says Richard Haywood, 48, was taken into custody on Friday after the Plant City Police Department received a call from an anonymous citizen who recognized Haywood’s vehicle at a Plant City Walmart.

“Thanks to the bravery and quick-thinking of this alert citizen, this criminal was caught,” said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Our thoughts and prayers are with this victim’s family and I hope that this arrest brings them some peace of mind as they grieve this tragic loss.”

Haywood is facing a second-degree murder charge.

The woman has not yet been identified.