Man arrested in sexual battery on woman walking home from Tampa nightclub, sheriff’s office says

Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough sheriff’s deputies arrested a man they believe is responsible for sexually battering a woman last Sunday morning.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said that around 4:30 a.m., the victim was walking from the Aqua Lounge when she was attacked by a male assailant who hit, choked, and sexually battered her.

Friday, detectives identified the suspect as Elieser Alvarez Lima, 31 and arrested him.

Alvarez Lima is now in custody at the Orient Road Jail. He faces charges for sexual battery by person 18 or older upon victim 18 or older, kidnapping commit felony, and aggravated battery great bodily harm.

