Man arrested after lying about planting bomb at Thonotosassa church

THONOTOSASSA, Fla. (WFLA) – A 55-year-old man was arrested Sunday for making a false bomb threat.

Hillsborough County deputies say Willie Littlefield, 55, called 911 around 1:30 p.m. stating he planted an explosive device in the back of a vehicle at the Fellowship Baptist Church located at 13515 US Highway 301.

Deputies were able to trace the cell phone number to Littlefield and responded to his home and the church.

According to deputies, they located a vehicle parked at the church and confirmed several closed boxes were inside. They immediately began evacuating the church.

HCSO’s bomb team responded and did not locate any bombs or explosives inside the vehicle. Deputies say the boxes inside the vehicle contained numerous car parts.

Littlefield admitted to calling 911 to make the false bomb threat and was arrested without incident.

An investigation is still underway.

