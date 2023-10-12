TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 27-year-old man was arrested after an early morning domestic disturbance escalated into murder.

Hillsborough County deputies were called to a residential neighborhood near the 5800 block of U.S. Highway 92 Thursday around 1 a.m. where they found the body of an adult woman.

Following an investigation, detectives arrested 27-year-old Erick Gonzalez Garay and booked him into the Orient Road Jail.

Garay was charged with murder in the second degree, tampering with physical evidence, tampering with a witness, and aggravated assault.

Further details surrounding the domestic dispute were not immediately released.

“I condemn this heinous act of violence in the strongest terms, and I’m urging our community to come together, to look out for one another, and to speak out against domestic violence,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “We are here to protect and serve, and we will continue to do everything in our power to make our community a safer place for all.”