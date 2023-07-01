TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police are investigating a fatal shooting at a motel on Saturday.

Officers were called to the Orange Motel on N. Nebraska Ave. just before 6 p.m.

The shooting victim sustained a gunshot wound to his upper body, according to a release from the Tampa Police Department. He was rushed to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Witnesses told detectives that the victim and the suspect, identified as Khanji Iknoki Fairley, 38, got into an argument that escalated. Fairley was accused of leaving the motel after allegedly shooting the victim.

Police tracked down Fairley and took him into custody. There is no word yet on what charges he faces.