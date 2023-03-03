HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was arrested Friday after a person was found dead in an apartment near Temple Terrace on Tuesday, Hillsborough County deputies said.

Deputies were called to The Avenue Apartments located on the 9100 block of Ave. Club Dr. around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday to conduct a welfare check on a resident.

When deputies arrived, they found the deceased person in a unit. They also said an infant was found in the unit unharmed.

The sheriff’s office said Hillsborough Child Protective Services worked with the family to ensure the infant is in a safe and loving home.

On Friday, officials said the case was ruled as a death investigation. Detectives said they identified 52-year-old Thomas Sapp as the man responsible.

Sapp was arrested Friday without incident, the sheriff’s office said.

“I am grateful for the hard work and collaboration between our detectives and the Medical Examiner’s Office to quickly determine the cause of death, and arrest the person responsible,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “We are grateful to report that the infant found on that horrible night is safe thanks to the efforts of the Hillsborough Child Protective Services.”

Sapp is facing charges of first-degree premeditated murder, sexual battery (serious injury) and child neglect.

Anyone with information on this case should call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.