TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A man is in custody after Tampa police got reports of a person firing shots from a vehicle.

The incident happened at Robles Park Apartment Complex, which is in the Tampa Heights area.

Police said officers located the vehicle and followed it until a man jumped out and tried to run away.

Police said the man was arrested for felony fleeing with more charges pending.

Further information was not immediately available.

