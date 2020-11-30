Man and woman from Brandon dead after being hit by truck on East Texas highway

WILLS POINT, Texas (KETK) – Two people from the Tampa Bay area were killed Sunday night after being hit by a truck on a highway in East Texas.

Authorities say 55-year-old Rhonda Rae Kulp and 52-year-old Mark Everett Nevala, both from Brandon, were walking across Highway 80 from a gas station in Wills Point when they were hit by a 2015 F-150.

The driver attempted to avoid the crash, according to a preliminary report, but could not get out of the way. The driver, who was not identified, was not hurt and the truck came to a stop at an intersection.

Nevala was taken to CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances in Canton where he later died. Kulp was flown to CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances in Tyler where she was pronounced dead.

It is unclear if criminal charges will be filed. The crash remains under investigation.