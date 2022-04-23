TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies are searching for three men they said shot and killed a man who was sitting outside of a Town ‘n’ Country shopping center Saturday afternoon.

Deputies said a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee pulled up to the Panda Kitchen & Bath, located at 8320 W Hillsborough Avenue in Tampa Saturday Just before 5 p.m.

Through investigative means, detectives learned Jeep pulled up near the victim’s parked car before one gunman jumped out and shot at the victim. Seconds later, two additional shooters exited the SUV and also fired shots at the victim.

Deputies said all three shooters then reentered the Jeep and took off.

“While leaving the parking lot of the shopping center, one of the suspects again shoots toward the victim,” a news release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said.



(Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

(Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

(Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

When deputies arrived, they found the man dead inside the car.

Authorities described the suspect vehicle as a gray, newer model Jeep Grand Cherokee with black rims and yellow brake calipers.

At this time, detectives believe this is an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing. All further updates will be released by the Public Affairs Office.

