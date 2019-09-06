Man accused of stealing wallet from wheelchair-bound man arrested

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa police have arrested a man accused of robbing a man in a wheelchair.

Tampa police said a tip sent to Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay led to the arrest of Steven Tack, 28.

Surrvilence video showed the attack as Tack sneaked up behind the suspect and removed the victim’s wallet from the victim’s shirt pocket and run away.

While in custody Tack was found with several credit cards with the name “Steven Campbell” in his possession. Tack also had three active arrest warrants under the last name Campbell.

Tack faces an additional 12 counts of False Information to a pawnbroker, 11 counts of dealing in stolen property, and one count of grand theft.