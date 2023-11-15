HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man accused of stealing a Jeep Compass from a dealership in late October has been arrested, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

James Supple, 22, allegedly broke into Courtesy Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram dealership on Adamo Drive and took a 2018 Jeep Compass worth about $13,000, deputies said.

“I’m very grateful to our community for assisting with this auto theft case,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement.

The stolen car was found at the Tampa Inn on Busch Boulevard, where detectives also encountered Supple along with two other people who had narcotics, deputies said.

Cornilous Merritt, 33, and Alicia Kern, 22, were both charged with numerous drug offenses, according to the sheriff’s office.