Man accused of stabbing Tampa bus driver to death due in court as state seeks death penalty

TAMPA Fla. (WFLA) — A man accused of stabbing a HART bus driver to death as horrified passengers watched has a motion hearing Friday morning.
The state is seeking the death penalty for 35-year-old Justin McGriff.
McGriff is accused of stabbing HART bus driver Thomas Dunn with a knife back in May.
A new judge who specializes in death penalty cases will preside over the Friday hearing as the state is now seeking the death penalty.
Dunn was a father and a Veteran, who had fought for bus safety improvements before his death.
The terrible tragedy prompted safety changes. Hart is dedicating $1 million dollars towards installing safety barriers on all hart vehicles, to protect drivers.
The motion hearing will be held at Hillsborough County Courthouse at 9 a.m.
