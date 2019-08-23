Man accused of stabbing Tampa bus driver to death due in court as state seeks death penalty

Live Now
TAMPA Fla. (WFLA) — A man accused of stabbing a HART bus driver to death as horrified passengers watched has a motion hearing Friday morning.

The state is seeking the death penalty for 35-year-old Justin McGriff.

McGriff is accused of stabbing HART bus driver Thomas Dunn with a knife back in May.

A new judge who specializes in death penalty cases will preside over the Friday hearing as the state is now seeking the death penalty.

Dunn was a father and a Veteran, who had fought for bus safety improvements before his death.

The terrible tragedy prompted safety changes. Hart is dedicating $1 million dollars towards installing safety barriers on all hart vehicles, to protect drivers.

The motion hearing will be held at Hillsborough County Courthouse at 9 a.m.

