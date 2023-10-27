HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 40-year-old man was arrested after slashing a woman’s arm several times and stabbing a dog in the face and chest area with a knife, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 9 p.m. on Thursday, deputies said Joshua Mueller got into a verbal argument with a woman who was sitting in her parked car in front of a home located on the 7200 block of Halima Road in Dover.

When Mueller got upset, he punched the driver’s side window, shattering the glass. He then went inside the home and grabbed a “large kitchen knife,” according to officials.

Deputies said when he went back outside, Mueller slashed the woman’s arm, to which her dog came to her defense.

Mueller then stabbed the dog in the face and chest.

“This is a sad and reprehensible act of domestic violence and animal abuse that will not be tolerated in our county,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “While this individual cools off and faces the consequences of his violent actions, our heart goes out to the victim and their brave pup, and our deputies are working to get them the help they need to move forward.”

Mueller was arrested and is facing charges of aggravated cruelty to animals with a weapon and aggravated battery with a weapon causing great bodily harm, according to officials.

If you are a victim of domestic violence, call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200 or the Spring of Tampa Bay’s crisis hotline at 813-247-7233.