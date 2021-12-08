Man accused of shooting woman at Tampa motel sought by police

Warning, this video may be disturbing to some readers. Viewer discretion is advised.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are working to identify a man accused of shooting and wounding a woman at a Tampa motel last month.

The shooting happened at the University Motel, 9408 N. Nebraska Avenue in the early morning hours of Nov. 17.

Police on Wednesday released surveillance video showing the suspect, a man wearing a hoodie and a jacket, pull up to the motel on a bike and enter the woman’s room.

Police said they got into an altercation and the woman was shot in the upper body area.

“Thankfully, the victim is recovering at a local hospital. The victim doesn’t know the suspect’s identity,” police said on Facebook Wednesday.

They’re asking those with information about the man’s identity to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-8477 (TIPS).

