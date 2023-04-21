TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The man accused of shooting of a North Carolina family, including a 6-year-old girl, this week turned himself into authorities in Hillsborough County on Thursday.

Robert Louis Singletary, 24, reportedly turned himself in to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office shortly before 7 p.m. He is scheduled to have a court appearance in Hillsborough County on Friday, facing extradition back to North Carolina.

Singletary is believed to be responsible for shooting and injuring several people the night of April 18, in the 4700 block of Grier Street. He had been the source of a manhunt since.

The mother of the 6-year-old victim told Nexstar’s WJZY that the suspect started shooting after a child walked into his yard to retrieve a basketball that a group of kids had been playing with nearby.

“I heard the ‘pow, pow, pow, pow,’ and I thought it was fireworks,” said Ashley Hilderbrand, the mother of a shooting victim. “Then I heard the ‘pow, pow, pow,’ and everybody started yelling, ‘Get in the house!’”

(Photo courtesy of the White family, via WJZY)

Hilderbrand was shot in the elbow, while her 6-year-old daughter, Kinsley White, was struck in the cheek. White’s father, William, was shot multiple times. He remained in the hospital on Thursday with serious injuries, including liver damage, Kinsley’s grandfather and neighbor, Carl Hilderbrand, told the Associated Press.

Authorities said William White was rushed to CaroMont Regional Medical Center with serious injuries. The other shooting victims were later taken to hospitals in Charlotte for further treatment. Another neighbor was also reportedly grazed by a bullet.

Singletary is charged on four counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and a count of possession of a firearm by a felon. At the time of the shooting, Singletary was out on bond for an alleged attack in December 2022, in which he was accused of assaulting a woman with a hammer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.