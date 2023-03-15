Red and blue police lights near a car crash in a city at night.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 28-year-old Hillsborough County man faces up to life in prison after authorities said he fired at federal agents during a high-speed chase along I-4 in January 2022.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida announces the unsealing of an indictment charging 28-year-old Francisco Cabrera, of Dover, with armed robbery, armed carjacking, and attempting to murder federal agents.

According to the indictment, Cabrera robbed two Smoke Shops and one gas station in the Tampa Bay area between Jan. 13 and 17, 2022. During the robberies, authorities said Cabrera showed several victims a loaded magazine, inserted it into his pistol, and pointed the gun at the victims.

Officials said in another incident on Jan. 19, 2022, Cabrera approached a victim at a gas station and carjacked them at gunpoint. The same day, agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and Lakeland Police Department officers located Cabrera and attempted a traffic stop.

That’s when Cabrera fled along I-4 at speeds over 100 mph in heavy midday traffic, documents stated.

While fleeing, authorities said Cabrera fired several shots from his driver-side window at the ATF agents and officers pursuing him. Agents returned fire, striking Cabrera, and bringing the pursuit to an end. No other individuals were struck by gunfire.

Cabrera was separately charged by the State Attorney’s Office with attempted murder of local law enforcement officers.

If convicted on all counts, Cabrera faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 28 years and a maximum sentence of life in federal prison.