Man accused of shattering SUV window with nunchucks during road rage incident in Westchase

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa man is facing several charges after what deputies are calling a violent road rage incident involving nunchucks.

It happened just after noon on Saturday at the intersection of West Linebaugh Avenue and Sheldon Road in the Westchase area. It ended with 56-year-old Leonardo Fernandez of Tampa behind bars, accused of throwing a pair of nunchucks at the victim’s vehicle.

The victim told deputies Fernandez had been driving a white van and cut him off. According to deputies, the victim believed Fernandez was texting, so he pulled up next to him and gestured for him to put his phone down.

At that point, the victim claims Fernandez became enraged and started driving recklessly.

Once they were both stopped at a traffic light, deputies say Fernandez got out of his van with the nunchucks and threw them at the victim’s SUV. The nunchucks shattered the victim’s rear window, a news release from the sheriff’s office says.

Fernandez was arrested and charged with throwing a deadly missile into an occupied vehicle, criminal mischief and violation of probation.

