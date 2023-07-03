Warning: Video above contains flashing.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man is accused of pointing a laser at a Tampa police helicopter early Monday morning, according to the Tampa Police Department.

The laser was pointed at the pilots twice just after midnight from an apartment complex off Busch Boulevard and 56th Street, according to police.

Officers found the apartment the laser was pointed from and arrested 26-year-old Juan Lozada-Zamorano. He was charged with misuse of laser lighting device, police said.

Pointing a laser at an aircraft, boat, or vehicle in Florida is a third-degree felony.

The pilots were not injured, according to police.