TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The man accused of killing 38-year-old Tonika Turner last month turned himself in to jail on Tuesday.

Turner, a mother of three, was found dead along East 139th Street in Tampa. Keonte Henley, 27, was identified as the suspect in the Feb. 21 shooting earlier this month.

“Now that this suspect is in custody, this case can go through the judicial system,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “We hope this is another step in the healing process for the victim’s family.”

The oldest of 10 siblings, Turner’s sisters told News Channel 8 she was a beautiful person inside and out.

“We are devastated that this happened to my sister. My God, I can’t believe this,” Deyanira Boyd, one of the sisters, said last month. “My sister loved everybody, was always there for everybody.”

“She has a family. This isn’t a situation where somebody was not loved,” Queen Herriott, another one of Turner’s sisters, told News Channel 8.

Henley was booked into the Hillsborough County Jail on charges of felon in possession of a firearm and manslaughter with a weapon.