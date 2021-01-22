Man accused of killing Hillsborough Co. deputy faces first-degree premeditated murder charge

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – State Attorney Andrew Warren announced his office is charging Travis Garrett with first-degree premeditated murder of a law enforcement officer. This is one of nine felony charges Garrett is now facing.

Prosecutors say Garrett intentionally killed Hillsborough County Sgt. Brian LaVigne on Jan. 11.

“This was intentional. It was not an accident that he was running away and happen hit Sgt. Lavigne’s car. He did it on purpose and that’s why he is being charged with first degree murder,” said State Attorney Andrew Warren.

A status hearing was held on Friday and during the hearing the defense noted that Garrett still remains in the hospital and will be there for another week or so.

State Attorney Andrew Warren said his office will seek an indictment from a grand jury on the first-degree murder charge.

Right now, grand jury proceedings are suspended due to COVID-19, but they are expected to start back on Feb. 8.

“We are hopeful it will start back up February 8th, and as soon as we have a grand jury convened we will go to the grand jury to return an indictment for charges,” added State Attorney Andrew Warren.

A pre-trial detention hearing is scheduled for Monday at 11:30 a.m.