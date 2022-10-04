HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hillsborough County man is accused of killing another man with one punch at a gas station.

On Sept. 27, deputies said they responded to a call about an unresponsive man found lying in the parking lot of the Chevron gas station at 402 S. U.S. Highway 41 in Ruskin.

Hillsborough County firefighters said the man had an apparent injury to the back of his head. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Hillsborough County detectives discovered that the victim and another man showed up at the gas station in different vehicles.

After talking in the parking lot, the suspect, later identified as 48-year-old Rodolfo Regino Jr., walked up to the other man and punched him one time in the face, causing him to fall backward onto the pavement.

Investigators said Regino then walked to his car and drove away from the scene.

The Hillsborough County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the cause of death to be a homicide due to a blunt impact to the head.

On Monday, detectives identified and arrested Regino. They said he faces several charges, including manslaughter.

“It’s sad to see the loss of a person solely because emotions were not kept in check,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “The suspect admitted to our investigators that he knew the victim, had known him for years, and had always had issues and fights with him in the past.”