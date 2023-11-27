Video above from previous coverage: Woman, girl stabbed to death in Tampa, police say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man who is accused of fatally stabbing two people at a Tampa apartment complex over the weekend was arrested Monday in Maryland, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Jean Pierre Ojeda Salazar, 25, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Task Force, police said. Police did not say where in Maryland he was taken into custody.

A 14-year-old girl and 35-year-old woman both died in the stabbing on Sunday morning in the 14000 block of Riveredge Drive, police said.

Salazar allegedly stabbed both victims after an argument before he left the home in a white sedan he eventually abandoned, according to police.

“Mourning the loss of a loved one, after their lives were taken in such a tragic manner, is unfathomable,” Chief Lee Bercaw said in a statement. “Salazar’s arrest proves that our detectives will stop at nothing to ensure that those who commit a crime, especially one as heinous as this one, are held accountable.”

Neighbors told News Channel 8 that the victims were a mother and daughter.

Salazar was charged with murder in the first degree with a weapon, murder in the second degree with a weapon, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

Salazar is held at Maryland’s Montgomery County Correctional Facility awaiting transport.

