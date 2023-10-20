RUSKIN, Fla. (WFLA) — A man wanted by a sheriff’s department in Tennessee on charges of raping a child had been working at a restaurant and attending church in the Ruskin area, according to deputies.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested 43-year-old Luis Martinez Morado at about 5 p.m. on Wednesday. The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee had issued an active warrant for multiple charges including aggravated sexual battery, which occurred between 2007 and 2011.

Local deputies received information from the U.S. Marshals Service’s Fugitive Task Force on Wednesday regarding his whereabouts.

“My heart goes out to the victim who endured years without the justice they rightfully deserved following the heinous actions of this individual,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “I commend our detectives for their swift response to the information they received and their successful arrest of the offender. We’re grateful for the invaluable partnership with the U.S. Marshals, who collaborated with our detectives to apprehend this fugitive.”

Morado is being charged by the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office with seven counts of rape of a child and three counts of aggravated sexual battery.

As of this report, there are no reported victims in the Hillsborough County area related to Morado. However, if you are a victim of Morado, detectives encourage you to contact the sheriff’s office at 813-247-8200.