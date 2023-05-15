NEW TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A 28-year-old man is behind bars after the Tampa Police Department arrested him for allegedly killing a man and then stealing his car earlier this month.

In the afternoon on May 1, TPD responded to the Beck Apartments located at 8801 Hidden River Parkway following reports that a maintenance worker found the deceased body of an adult male in his early 50s inside one of the residences.

According to the police department, investigators immediately began working on gathering evidence. During the investigation, surveillance footage showed Richard Lam, 28, near the residence at the time of the murder.

TPD said fingerprints found at the scene were identified as belonging to Lam. Upon further investigation, it was also revealed that Lam and the victim knew each other. On May 2, officials located the victim’s stolen vehicle in West Palm Beach County.

From there, the Tampa Police Department Fugitive Apprehension Unit (FAU), along with partners from the US Marshals Office, were able to determine Lam’s location. The 28-year-old was arrested Monday morning.

According to TPD, Lam was charged with murder and grand theft motor vehicle and is currently being held at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Dade County.