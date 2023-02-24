PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 23-year-old man died Friday night after a forklift fell on him in Plant City.

Plant City police said they received a 911 call about a deadly industrial accident around 10 p.m. in the 1700 block of Turkey Creek Road.

When officers arrived, they learned that a man was operating a forklift on the property when he lost control of it, resulting in the forklift falling over and onto the operator, according to police.

Plant City police said others already at the scene tried to remove the forklift from the victim.

Police said the 23-year-old’s injuries were grave and he died at the scene.

Officers identified didn’t release the man’s identity but said he lived in Wesley Chapel.

The incident is under investigation.