TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people wanted in an attack outside an Ybor City nightclub turned themselves in Friday, according to police.

The charges were related to an incident in which a fan of Florida rapper Nardo Wick was attacked after asking for a photo following his performance at Club Skye. Police said the attack happened at approximately 1:17 a.m. Monday.

Officers said the victim suffered critical injuries after being punched multiple times, leaving him hospitalized.

Video of the incident also showed the victim being punched against a wall before he was knocked to the ground and beaten several more times.

According to the department, the suspects were identified as Zachary L. Benton, 34, and a 15-year-old boy.

“Eyewitnesses told police when the victim tried to get a picture, Benton punched him without provocation and [the teenager] then ran over and punched the victim several more times,” the department said.

Wick told 8 On Your Side Tuesday that the people who attacked his fan were not directly connected to him. He also condemned the attack and said he tried to stop it when he realized what was happening.

Both suspects were charged with felony battery. The minor was also charged with minor in possession of a firearm while wearing a mask.