Make-your-own strawberry shortcake returns to Florida Strawberry Festival

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Clement Catholic Church’s make-your-own strawberry shortcake stand has returned to the Florida Strawberry Festival this year.

For $5, guests can go through the line at the popular Strawberry Festival stop to make their own shortcake.

Customers are able to customize their shortcakes, adding more strawberries, more cream, whatever their heart desires.

Vice-Chairman of the project, Paul Hetrick, said St. Clement is back for their 48th year of providing self-serve shortcake to festival-goers.

“We’ve been doing it a long time and we really have a lot of fun and it’s a way for our members of our church to get to know each other better, 30 at a time out here all day,” he said.

Hetrick believes the cost is reasonable and partially why they are so popular.

“In these days, even at $5, it’s a great bargain on the fairgrounds,” he said.

With shortcake being self-serve, St. Clement has taken extra safety precautions. Customers are required to wear a glove on their serving hand along with face shields. Hetrick said napkins and spoons are provided in a “hands-off” situation so no one touches them but the customer.

The line for shortcakes was busy less than an hour after the Strawberry Festival opened and Hetrick believes that trend will continue throughout the 11 days of the festivities.

Traditionally, St. Clement goes through 500 flats of strawberries throughout the festival.

“We love to see our people come and enjoy our shortcake. It’s one of the best things I can think of the whole day through!” Hetrick said.