Major wreck snarls traffic on NB I-275 in Hillsborough County

Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A major wreck on I-275 had traffic at a standstill Monday morning.

The crash, which involved a semi-truck and a van, happened in the northbound lanes of the interstate, about a mile south of the State Road 56 exit for Land O’ Lakes.

There is no word on injuries, but authorities did shut down the northbound lanes for a helicopter to land on the interstate. Some lanes have since reopened.

Further information was not immediately available.

