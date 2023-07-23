TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — About half of all the flights coming in and out of Tampa International Airport were delayed or canceled on Sunday, according to airport statistics.

Airport officials said the travel disruptions were due to thunderstorms in the region and heavy traffic.

The scene at TPA was similar to scenes in airports across the country, whether disruptions were caused by airline meltdowns or weather delays — exhausted and frustrated fliers, waiting on word from their airlines. Some people were sleeping or mentally steeling themselves to settle in for the night.

While the arrivals and departures screens were slowly improving throughout the day, red and yellow times still made up the majority of flight information.

Tampa resident Cari Ruiz was grappling with her young kids as she and her family traveled to Memphis for her grandma’s 100th birthday.

They arrived at the airport at 11 a.m. for a 2 p.m. flight.

“We were getting ready to board and they said, ‘Your flight is canceled.’ And there are no other flights today or tomorrow,” Cari Ruiz said. “We’ve been rerouted to North Carolina and then to Nashville and then someone will drive four hours to come pick us up in Nashville, and that was the closest we could get to make it to her party tomorrow at 10 a.m.”

Airport officials told fliers to check in with their airline for the latest information and stay up-to-date on their flight status, as it is likely to change.