TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department is investigating a homicide after a body was found inside an apartment Monday afternoon.

Police said they were dispatched to the Beck Apartments on Hidden River Parkway at about 2:30 p.m. after a maintenance worker found a dead man in one of the units.

According to investigators, an autopsy found that the man had upper body trauma.

Police believe that the man was killed in a targeted attack, so there is no apparent threat to the public at this time.

If you have any information on this man’s death, call police at 813-231-6130, send a tip through Tip411 on the TampaPD app, or call Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477),