Mail theft in Westchase area of Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Some families in a Westchase neighborhood have a mail theft problem on their hands.

It’s happening along Bayboro Bridge Drive.

Neighbors say someone went into the mailboxes, stole the mail, then dumped a bag of what they didn’t want less than a mile away near a park.

“It’s extremely frustrating during Christmas time. People are getting cards, checks and gift cards. I’m sure that’s what these guys are looking for,” said resident Cameron Correa.

No arrests have been made in the case, but postal officials remind people to always be vigilant, especially this time of year.

They also suggest using their informed delivery option. Click here to learn more